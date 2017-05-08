Look Like Beyoncé In This Very Affordable Shirt

It's not easy for fans who've got Beyoncé taste and ramen noodle budgets. Anyone who follows the queen's fashion moves knows that Bey is more apt to rock a Gucci gown than wear something that's actually attainable. But that's not always the case. The Huffington Post reports that Bey's latest fashion move is totally affordable.
A far cry from the diva's designer clothes, her latest Instagram post shows her wearing a $23 top from ASOS. It's a plain white T-shirt that says "preggers" on the front in bold, all-caps black lettering. It's not only a rare glimpse into Bey's pregnancy wardrobe, it's one instance where you can cop her style on the cheap.
Advertisement
Unfortunately, HuffPo adds that the shirt is currently sold out (How could it not be after Bey's seal of approval?), but there's plenty of ASOS maternity that's still available — and she's probably got plenty of it hanging beside her Gucci bomber jackets and flowing Roberto Cavalli gowns.
And in the spirit of keeping it real, Beyoncé paired her affordable T-shirt with things you probably have in your own wardrobe. She featured the tee in a series of snapshots that showed her wearing ripped jeans, white Converse Chuck Taylors, and a light-wash denim jacket. She topped it all off with Clubmaster-style shades, so if you can manage to snag one of these major maternity tees, this is one Beyoncé look that's very easy to replicate.
So while everyone else was wearing couture to the Met Gala earlier this week, it seems that Bey was keeping it comfortable by skipping out on the event and its high-fashion trappings. Instead, the queen kept things totally comfortable — and that's something anyone can get behind.
Advertisement