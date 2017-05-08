The unexpected rain may have inadvertently slowed the red carpet, but it may have been for the better, because the 13 Reasons Why actor would've shut it down before many of his fellow attendees even got their chance at the step-and-repeat. See, Dorfman braved the uncooperative weather in glittery platform DSquared2 boots — as all fashion champions do. Not that a little bit of precipitation slowed him down, anyway: Co-star Brandon Flynn captured Dorfman's masterfully flawless stride to the event.