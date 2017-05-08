We can always expect the MTV Movie & TV Awards to bring a welcomed dose of out-of-the-box fashion in the lull between big red-carpet seasons (i.e. February and September). And we thank you, Generation Z, for consistently delivering. What we maybe weren't expecting — but are very much grateful for — was to wrap up the pre-show with a brand-new style icon. Because Tommy Dorfman wasn't playing around when it came to his first MTV award show.
The unexpected rain may have inadvertently slowed the red carpet, but it may have been for the better, because the 13 Reasons Why actor would've shut it down before many of his fellow attendees even got their chance at the step-and-repeat. See, Dorfman braved the uncooperative weather in glittery platform DSquared2 boots — as all fashion champions do. Not that a little bit of precipitation slowed him down, anyway: Co-star Brandon Flynn captured Dorfman's masterfully flawless stride to the event.
? | Tommy Dorfman no Instagram Stories do Brandon Flynn: pic.twitter.com/iSpAV9zYVS— 13 Reasons Why BR (@13PorquesBRA) May 7, 2017
Our eyes may have gone to the sparkly footwear first, but the rest of his get-up is not to be glossed over: The Netflix star was wearing Vivienne Westwood for the occasion, after all. He opted for a striped blazer and skirt set by the iconic British designer, lined with an out-of-this-world sheer UFO fabric, as Dorfman teased on Instagram Stories. How's that for his debut MTV red carpet?
Let this serve as a PSA (and an early ask) for all event planners for upcoming award shows: Can we make sure Dorfman is on the invite list to any and all future events?
