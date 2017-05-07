When Jennifer Lopez showed up at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards back in 2000, she probably didn't expect to be responsible for one of those red-carpet moments we still talk about decades afterwards. Yet her low-cut, floral-print green Versace gown has its own Wikipedia page; it may or may not have inspired Google Image Search; and now, whenever we see someone in a plunging, printed number in the same (or, okay, even similar) hue, we can't stop ourselves from thinking back to that dress.
Enter Jillian Rose Reed at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The Awkward actress arrived onto the red carpet, right before it was abruptly interrupted by a casual Sunday evening rain storm, wearing a long-sleeved, palm-printed playsuit with a floor-grazing tail. The silhouette, the color, the length... It was all too uncanny — even to the folks over at MTV, who first remarked on the similarities between the looks. (Racked went so for as to ask: Who wore it better?) Well, take a look.
Advertisement
There certainly are parallels between the two dresses. But, hey: They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery — and Reed's nod to J.Lo's instantly-iconic Versace moment only proves that it still holds up, 17 years later.
Advertisement