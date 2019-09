When Jennifer Lopez showed up at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards back in 2000, she probably didn't expect to be responsible for one of those red-carpet moments we still talk about decades afterwards. Yet her low-cut, floral-print green Versace gown has its own Wikipedia page ; it may or may not have inspired Google Image Search ; and now, whenever we see someone in a plunging, printed number in the same (or, okay, even similar) hue, we can't stop ourselves from thinking back to that dress.