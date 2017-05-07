Story from Fashion

Did Anyone Get Major J.Lo Flashbacks From This Red Carpet Dress?

Ana Colon
When Jennifer Lopez showed up at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards back in 2000, she probably didn't expect to be responsible for one of those red-carpet moments we still talk about decades afterwards. Yet her low-cut, floral-print green Versace gown has its own Wikipedia page; it may or may not have inspired Google Image Search; and now, whenever we see someone in a plunging, printed number in the same (or, okay, even similar) hue, we can't stop ourselves from thinking back to that dress.
Enter Jillian Rose Reed at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The Awkward actress arrived onto the red carpet, right before it was abruptly interrupted by a casual Sunday evening rain storm, wearing a long-sleeved, palm-printed playsuit with a floor-grazing tail. The silhouette, the color, the length... It was all too uncanny — even to the folks over at MTV, who first remarked on the similarities between the looks. (Racked went so for as to ask: Who wore it better?) Well, take a look.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images.
Photo: Scott Gries/ImageDirect.
There certainly are parallels between the two dresses. But, hey: They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery — and Reed's nod to J.Lo's instantly-iconic Versace moment only proves that it still holds up, 17 years later.
