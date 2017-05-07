Eleven & Hannah Baker Met At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

The best part of award shows is seeing our favorite fictional characters come to life and meet each other. Nothing is more fun than witnessing Belle (Emma Watson) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in the same room, or Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) standing a few feet away from The Bachelor (Nick Viall). But all of those names pale in comparison to the most epic and star-powered conversation captured on the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) were snapped conversing before the show and we feel like this is an iconic moment. Can you imagine a better pairing than these two fantastic and talented actresses?
Millie conversando com a Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why) durante os bastidores do #MTVAwards— Millie B. Brown BR (@milliebobbybbr) May 7, 2017
The conversation is brief, but knowing Brown, the two will become fast friends. I mean, Brown is notorious for her outgoing personality and ability to befriend literally anyone she interacts with — even Cara Delevingne as we learned earlier in the night when Brown revealed that the model and actress actually assists her in choosing outfits for award shows. Yes — Delevingne and Brown text about what they are wearing to award shows, just like you and your bestie text outfits before a night out.
For all her friendliness, there was one thing that not neither Langford nor Delevingne could entice out of her: Stranger Things spoilers for season 2. When asked about it, Brown would only confirm one thing "It is very dark," she told an MTV host. She added: "You're going to like it a lot more than season one."
Between that promise and the news of a season 2 for 13 Reasons Why, we're in a world of future Netflix bliss. Anyone else praying for a cross-over? I would love to get a scene with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Tony (Christian Navarro) ASAP.
