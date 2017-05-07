Daughter Wears Mom's Prom Dress 22 Years Later

Of course, Ally posted her prom-night look to Twitter and it started to go viral. How could this combination of nostalgia and fashion not get the attention of the internet? Ally's tweet has already earned over 3,000 Likes. In the post, she compiled a few snapshots of her mom wearing the dress as well as a couple from her own magical night. The mother and daughter bear more than just a passing resemblance and it looks like Ally even took a few styling cues from her fashionable mom.