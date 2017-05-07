Sending your bank info to a stranger via Twitter DM is usually a very, very bad idea. However, this is exactly what rapper Nicki Minaj has requested of a few fans in need.
After Minaj had initiated a contest on Twitter where the winner can hang out with her in the studio or at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards show in Vegas, she addressed a few questions. Upon making it clear that the contest wasn’t only restricted to her U.S. fan base because “muva” can afford to fly anyone out, one fan jokingly responded, “Well you wanna pay for my tuition?”
Never one to shy away from a challenge, Minaj responded, “Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?”
And so, with one tweet, an avalanche of responses from students desperately seeking financial aid overwhelmed her mentions. The “No Frauds” rapper selected several fans who in turn proved their worthiness of a donation with screenshots of their GPA assessments and financial aid statements. Those who passed the test were then asked them to DM their bank info to Minajto receive a hefty gift. Many donations totaled $1,000 or more.
The 34-year-old joins, Beyoncé, Chrissy Teigen and a few other high-profile names who've recently shown their support of higher eduction. In early April, Teigen donated more than $5,000 to one beauty school attendee through a crowdfunding page. Beyoncé also jumped aboard the pro-education train with her Lemonade scholarship, which was announced late April.
As for Minaj, you’ve got to hand it to her for cutting the red tape: there’s no crowdfunding page donation or scholarship middle-man she’s going straight to the source, giving fans what they need directly. A dream for fans, a nightmare for her assistant.
“Ok u guys. It’s been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left. I’ll do some more in a month or 2,” she tweeted. Unable to tear herself away from Twitter, she then donated to one more cash-strapped fan.
Let the countdown for the next round of Minaj-funded college aid begin.
