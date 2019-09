Debra Messing Made A Plea To Ivanka Trump At The GLAAD Media Awards

Ivanka has told the press that, while she does not always speak out publicly against her father, she privately expresses her feelings and opinions on issues and policies she feels strongly about. On a CBS This Morning appearance last month , she said, "I would say not to conflate lack of public denouncement with silence. I think there are multiple ways to have your voice heard." She went on to explain, "Where I disagree with my father, he knows it, and I express myself with total candor. Where I agree, I fully lean in and support the agenda and hope that I can be an asset to him and make a positive impact. But I respect the fact that he always listens."