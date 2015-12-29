Although many people may have trouble with Ivanka's assertion that her father is "one of the great advocates for women," there's one statement in the Town & Country profile that is hard to disagree with. Ivanka had the perfect response when Teeman asked her about being a working mother.



"I abhor this question of 'having it all,'" Ivanka said. "People talk about balance. Balance is an awful measure of things, because it implies a scale that inevitably tips. I like to look through the filter of 'Is the life I’m leading consistent with my priorities?' For me, my family is the ultimate litmus test."



Ivanka went on to say, though, that there are sacrifices she has to make in order to run her business. "I don't do everything. I wouldn't be able to do what I do professionally if I did," she told the magazine. If Ivanka Trump can't do it all, no one can — and that's okay.



Now that's a statement that's easy to agree with.