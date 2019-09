Ivanka Trump Wants To Talk Business, Not Politics

“The Apprentice gave me a vehicle and some personal exposure,” she says, explaining what inspired her to launch her clothing line and website. “This has really become a mission for me to talk about, celebrate, and embrace the fact that we’re all working very hard to create the lives we want to live.”Last year, when Fortune named Ivanka one of its “40 Under 40,” Caroline Fairchild’s profile focused on the workplace revolution she’s starting. She offers her employees unlimited vacation and sick time, and flexible work schedules are very important to her.“In my own business, I’m trying to create a culture that truly embraces women and the roles we play both in our family lives and our business lives,” she says, noting that her mother worked during an era when women were reluctant to discuss their personal lives on the job, as it was seen as a liability. With technology allowing employees to work practically 24/7, Ivanka argues, there’s no work life or home life, it’s just one life.The Trump International heiress is very open about her struggles to manage a family and her high-powered career. She might have all the resources in the world, but she’s taking a very hands-on approach to raising her children, making sure to be home most evenings in time to feed, bathe, and put her two children (Arabella, age 4, and Joseph, age 2) to bed. She scoffs at the idea of work-life balance, mentioning multiple times that she doesn’t get much sleep.“I hate the concept of balance. You can’t plan for balance. You’re one flu away from losing your balance.”The other thing she’s not so keen on: companies that don’t make meritocracy a priority. Sure, she recognizes that she’s gotten so far in her career because of her father’s name — Ivanka is very self-aware — but she also works incredibly hard ( legend has it , she was in Miami making a deal to buy the Doral Resort & Spa just a week after her daughter was born). And she thinks her dad is a good boss, calling him an unbelievable father and leader. (She went so far as to tell Harlow that his presidency would be good for women.)“My father has been an amazing advocate for women at the highest echelons of his company back at a time when not many other people were doing it,” she says. “[He’s] done that my whole life. I wouldn’t be the person I am today, I wouldn’t have confidence, I wouldn’t have conviction, I wouldn’t have the spirit and attitude, if he hadn’t encouraged me, if he hadn’t pushed me to realize my dreams. And the Trump Organization gave me a platform to do so.”