After Being Put On Blast, Miley Cyrus Shares Her Respect & Love For All Artists

Sarah Midkiff
Photo: Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic.
In a recent Billboard cover story, Miley Cyrus was quoted as having some choice words to say about hip-hop and why she “can’t listen to that anymore.” Both surrounding and after the release of her 2013 album Bangerz, the singer was regularly called out for cultural appropriation in her music as well as her style choices. Following the publication of her Billboard interview, Twitter was flooded with people accusing her of exploitation and hypocrisy. Accusations were flying calling Cyrus out for using hip-hop culture for her own personal gain.
Yesterday, Cyrus attempted to clarify her statement with an Instagram post. In the caption she underscores the nature of interviewing saying, “When articles are read it isn't always considered that for hours I've spoken with a journalist about my life, where my heart is, my perspective at that time, and the next step in my career. Unfortunately only a portion of that interview makes it to print, & A lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation.”
A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

The quote in question came when Cyrus expressed her affinity for Kendrick Lamar’s song “Humble” while discussing her musical influences. "'Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretch marks,'" she quoted. "I love that because it’s not 'Come sit on my dick, suck on my cock.' I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much 'Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock' — I am so not that.”
This is not the first time that an artist has been the recipient of negative feedback from something they said in an interview. Context is key. It is nearly impossible to include the whole conversation in an interview. They are distilled down to themes and shortened for clarity. Without hearing the entire interview uncut, it can be hard to know with certainty the exact intention behind a given comment. Twitter was quick to call her out on the comment, considering its hypocrisy in light of her past musical endeavors.
Cyrus continued her clarification by expressing her respect and appreciation for artists of all genres, stating:
“So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country , pop , alternative .... but in this particular interview I was asked about rap) I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I've collaborated with some of the very best! At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap!”
She concludes her statement with some insight into own realizations on the effects of music saying, “As I get older I understand the effect music has on the world & Seeing where we are today I feel the younger generation needs to hear positive powerful lyrics!”
