Hold The Pancakes: A Major Recall Of Aunt Jemima Products Is Happening

Were you thinking of having pancakes, waffles, or French toast for brunch? This would be a great weekend to go out and have them in a restaurant, instead of getting a package out of your freezer — because there's a major frozen breakfast food recall happening.
Along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Pinnacle Foods Inc. is issuing a nationwide recall of Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles, and French toast for possible listeria contamination.
The L.A. Times reports that the company discovered the contamination when testing their plant environment for listeria particles. No customers have reported sickness from the food.
The recall applies only to frozen foods from Aunt Jemima with a "sell by" date. It does not include dry mixes or the brand's iconic syrup. The recall also includes Hungry Man's Chicken and Waffles frozen breakfast. A full list of recalled products is available from the FDA. All these items will are being pulled from supermarkets in the U.S. and Mexico.
In a statement on the FDA's website, Pinnacle Foods say, "Affected product may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646."
As we at Refinery29 previously noted, listeria can cause "classic food poisoning bouts of vomiting and diarrhea along with fever and muscle aches." It is most likely to affect "young kids, pregnant women, and elderly adults."
