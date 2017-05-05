Migos is so much more than their stand-out 2016 track "Bad & Boujee." Made of up three talented and stylish rappers — Quavo, Takeover, Offset — the group is well on their way to becoming one of the most recognizable new rap groups out there. But it's not only their ability to write and rap a catchy and relevant song that makes them so influential, it's also their legendary appearances at all the hottest events, most notably the 2017 Met Gala (where they made history as being the first rap group to ever perform at the event).
But it wasn't their all-black suits or their very trendy model-approved shades that made the trio win the night — it was Quavo's turtleneck's worth of stacked diamond necklaces. Other than the sheer impressive quantity of the shiny neck swag, it was the actual objects hanging from his neck that is currently amusing the Internet. Quavo is rocking a huge custom chain with none other than Remy the master chef rat from Disney's Ratatouille.
And it's not just Remy — it's Quavo wearing a chef's hat, holding Remy in his hand as if they're having a conversation in the kitchen together. Oh, and his chain-self is wearing chains, too. So meta.
Quavo gotta have the top chain its made of diamonds of himself wearing chains and a chef hat and holding ratatouille ??? pic.twitter.com/6yAm72SM38— WSHH FANS (@WSHHFANS) May 4, 2017
"Still be playin' with pots and pans, call me Quavo Ratatouille." @ForeverGreen_ @MsSamanthaMay pic.twitter.com/FcQ3DYmqAJ— Travinn Oliver (@TreyOliver4) May 3, 2017
But I guess it really shouldn't be that big of a surprise considering he raps about the animated Disney film (which I am assuming is a favorite of his) in "Bad & Boujee." You'll notice the next time that you play the track (for the millionth time) that he says "Still be playin' with pots and pans, call me Quavo Ratatouille." It also turns out that Quavo is an owner of many opulent pop culture-related necklaces. He also has a Star Wars-inspired Yoda necklace (which he wore with the Remy one) as well as a Napoleon-themed one which includes the phrase "Dat Way."
I wonder what other Disney classics we'll see on the rappers' necks next? All I know is, it won't disappoint.
