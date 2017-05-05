Photographer Karen Rainier is clearly just as obsessed with This Is Us as we are, because she pulled off a wedding photo shoot inspired by the show with eagle-eyed attention to detail. To evoke the spirit of Jack and Rebecca Pearson, she went all out in recreating the je ne sais quoi of the onscreen couple, played by Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia.
It all started with a little bit of random luck, says the Maryland-based self-described beach addict, cheap-beer lover, and pop culture junkie (bizarre celebrity crush: Jeff Goldblum).
"The best thing about this shoot was how a lot of things that shouldn't have worked out somehow came together!" she tells Refinery29. "The models agreed to work with me when I reached out to them randomly as a stranger — I figured they would assume I was catfishing them or something, so I really wasn't expecting them to agree to work with me."
Most importantly, Peter and Emily gave Rainier a Jack-and-Rebecca vibe. "Finding an actual couple was one of the most important aspects to me because Peter and Emily’s natural connection and adorable romance made them the perfect real-life Jack and Rebecca," she wrote on her blog.