This celebrity would very much like to be excluded from the narrative that says she's dating Justin Bieber. Because she's not.
TMZ reported that "Starving" singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld was dating the 23-year-old artist this week, claiming that the pair have "been seeing each other for a little over a month." Alas, there's no fresh romance between the two — just a good ole' friendship that, according to Steinfeld, has existed for years.
When the Edge Of Seventeen star was asked whether she was dating Bieber during her Wednesday appearance on SiriusXM's Morning Mash Up, she was quick to shut down the ridiculous rumors. She told the hosts:
"I am not...I don't know why people make such a big deal," adding, "We're friends...We've been friends for years, and yeah."
This is hardly the first time that a celebrity has been accused of dating one of their pals — or even someone that they have a conversation with at a social event. Recently, Katy Perry was rumored to be dating Ryan Phillippe after the pair allegedly met at Elton John's birthday party, prompting the Cruel Intentions actor to tweet out a denial — and a request that they "stop sending helicopters" to his house.
The rumors might particularly suck for Steinfeld, who, as far as we know, is still in a relationship with her boyfriend Cameron Smoller. The pair went public in January of 2017, when they strutted down the red carpet at an event for W Magazine. However, they were already Insta-official for a while before that. (For those wondering "Cameron who?" Smoller is actually the brother of Cully Smoller, Gigi Hadid's friend and former assistant.)
Here's a photo that Smoller posted of the pair a mere three days ago.
The two look pretty cozy, no? Hopefully they have a good laugh with their bud Bieber next time they see him, because it's pretty clear that a Steinfeld and Bieber romance is the work of fiction.
