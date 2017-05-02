There's no question that politics are a sensitive topic of conversation. In fact, talking politics is causing such drama between Susan Sarandon and Debra Messing that the Feud star has likened Messing to Donald Trump — of whom neither party is a fan.
The remark went down on Watch What Happens Live!, when host Andy Cohen asked Sarandon about her Twitter sparring with the Will & Grace star last March over the 2016 election. The sitcom star criticized Sarandon for not supporting Messing's choice of candidate, Hillary Clinton, during the presidential race. This week, Sarandon told Cohen:
"[Messing] is not very well informed and so sometimes she gets in areas that she really hasn't thought through, maybe... She's Trumpian a little bit like that. So, I don't have anything against her personally. I just sometimes I have to say, 'But you don't have the information.'"
Sarandon, who openly supported Bernie Sanders over Clinton and then voted for third party candidate Jill Stein during the 2016 presidential election, was criticized by Messing on Twitter for musing that Donald Trump may be better for the country than Clinton. Messing stated:
"Susan Sarandon muses [that] Trump [presidency would be] better 4 the country [than] Hillary. Wonder if she'd say that if she were poor, gay, Muslim or [immigrant]"
That message led to Sarandon's two-tweet response:
"For those passionate, principled independents & first-time voters who would not be voting..."
".@DebraMessing if it weren't for Sanders & whose interests HC doesn't represent, it is a dilemma."
Comments are mixed from viewers on the Watch What Happens Live! video. Some take Sarandon's side, while others believe Messing is in the right.
"Debra is a delusional Hillary robot. Progressives like Susan + I lost to Trump bc of people like her."
"Susan for the WIN!!!"
"Susan is the idiot who said Hillary was just as bad as Trump. Cut to now, where facts, logic, and reality are attacked under this child-president."
Others just think these ladies should talk things out in person:
"Stop being fake and address the issue when y'all see each other..."
Though it's possible they may never agree, perhaps these women could benefit from hearing one another out. Sarandon even told Cohen that she has run into Messing in person — apparently, both women are Rangers fans.
"I've been to a couple of games where she's been there," said Sarandon of Messing. "She never says anything to me in person."
Maybe sports can serve as the great equalizer in this case. It has to be better than Twitter drama and talk-show barbs. Go Rangers?
