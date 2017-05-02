J.K. Rowling Is Really Sorry For Killing Severus Snape

Meghan De Maria
In terms of J.K. Rowling's Twitter account, it's never a dull moment. On the one hand, she often shares sharp political critiques and messages about important causes. But in between criticisms of President Trump and tweets about Brexit, Rowling often shares nuggets of information about the Harry Potter series. This time, the author is issuing a formal apology for Severus Snape's death.
"OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)... Snape. *runs for cover*," Rowling tweeted on Tuesday.
The tweet isn't as surprising as some of the other bombshells Rowling has dropped over the years — like the revelation that Albus Dumbledore was gay, or that Hagrid didn't have a Patronus. Rowling has become so known for her Harry Potter tweets that Brian Feldman's viral tweet from 2015 will be funny to anyone who keeps up with her Twitter account.
Rowling has started a tradition of apologizing for her characters' deaths on the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts. First, she apologized for the deaths of Remus Lupin and Fred Weasley. Now, she's here to beg forgiveness for Snape's demise. (Never mind the fact that wizards are still mortal in Harry Potter and that Snape died a hero, with legions of devoted fans.)
The responses included plenty of tweets from devoted fans lamenting the loss of Snape's character, and of the late Alan Rickman, who played him in the Harry Potter film series.
The funniest responses, though, came from fans who wanted Rowling to recognize the Hufflepuffs who died in the books, especially Nymphadora Tonks. Maybe the author will commemorate Tonks on next year's anniversary?
Of course, not everyone was a fan of Snape. Some Twitter users took Rowling's tweet as an opportunity to remind us that he did make Harry and Neville's lives pretty miserable for a while there, even if he was working for Dumbledore in the end.
Death is coming for all of us, even in the wizarding world.
