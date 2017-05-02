Xtina is coming back to the big screen! Christina Aguilera just snagged her first major role since her 2010 breakout film Burlesque, The Hollywood Reporter writes. The movie is a sci-fi romance titled Zoe co-starring Rashida Jones, Ewan McGregor, Léa Seydoux, Theo James, and Miranda Otto. McGregor, currently playing a pair of feuding brothers on Fargo's third season, and Seydoux, the French actress of Blue Is The Warmest Color fame, play scientists doing groundbreaking research designing technology to perfect humans' romantic relationships.
It's unclear what role Aguilera will play, but we wouldn't be surprised, of course, if her character were musically inclined. Perhaps the former Voice coach will also contribute to the soundtrack of Zoe, which starts filming in Montreal next week and is set for a late 2017 release.
Advertisement
Aguilera's last big part was in April 2015, when she had a three-episode arc on Nashville as the ex-fiancée of former record label CEO Jeff Fordham (Oliver Hudson). "It definitely stirs the bug a little bit to get back in it but I’d never do it just to say I’m doing acting," Aguilera told ABC at the time. "You know, I really do like to do characters that I can bring something to that I can discover maybe in myself."
Aguilera's memorable Hollywood debut opposite Cher in Burlesque required the singer to not only sing and act, but dance and write original music as well. "If I was going to do something I wanted to do acting right and I wanted to really believe in something and believe in a role and believe in the movie and feel passionate about it," she told Cinema Blend in 2010. "I grew leaps and bounds on this movie." Although the movie bombed at the box office and was panned by critics, we have a good feeling about Aguilera's return to movies.
Advertisement