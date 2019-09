The Scary Reason Ipsy Is Urging People To Toss This Dry Shampoo

At least six ipsy Glam Bag subscribers realized this the hard way when the Luseta Beauty Volume Reviving Dry Shampoo included in their April edition burst after being left in their cars. Prior to sending out the mailing, on April 13, ipsy issued an email to customers alerting them to the risk. “Like other aerosol products, this dry shampoo is flammable, so please exercise care: avoid fire, flame, or smoke during use, and protect from sunlight or heat,” the email read. A second email a few days later, on April 16, had the same message, with one notable addition: “DON’T PLACE YOUR GLAM BAG MAILER ON THE DASHBOARD OF YOUR CAR.”