Are you searching for a binge-watching challenge? A series that can't simply be conquered through one supremely anti-social weekend? A show that requires true devotion?
You can prove your commitment to TV through any of the following series. Spanning for seasons and straddling decades, these shows have seen us through many cultural progressions and changes. They've weathered networks with high demands, audiences' fickle attention spans, and creative atrophy.
The best part? Most of them are still going on. It's never too late to jump on the bandwagon, especially one that's been gaining new viewers for years. Here are the longest shows worth watching, in order of episodes — and necessary commitment.
