Let's not forget the beauty of watching an OMG TV moment live. Marissa Cooper's (Mischa Barton) death on The O.C.? My teenage brain could simply not process without frantically discussing the future of the show with friends. American Horror Story's first (and most surprising) season revealing that Violet (Taissa Farmiga) is dead for episodes without knowing it? A true mind-bender — and one that begged to be analyzed with fellow viewers, lest a single clue to her true nature be missed. And, honestly, who didn't text their friends in a blind rage when they learned that Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) went by the moniker "GG" in addition to "Lonely Boy"? I certainly wouldn't have wanted to brave that storm solo.