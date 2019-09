Good television sticks with you — it begs to be discussed. Consider all the theories that fans have about the ending of Game of Thrones. Whether or not the Starks really do take over Westeros, half the fun is talking about why they should. Pretty Little Liars fans may desperately want to know who Uber A is, but finding clues to his or her identity is its own kind of satisfying. Comparing notes with friends, analyzing scenes, and swapping theories makes a TV show more than just a 45-minute per week experience.