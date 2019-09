! This is a story all about TV-show spoilers, so naturally, it will contain some spoilers. Please proceed with caution.I feel the need to warn you, reader, because this article is all about the people out there who don't properly warn us before they reveal major moments from TV shows. As the fall 2016 TV season approaches (a time of year I personally put on the same level as football season), I feel the need to plead with anyone who may read these words to just consider — just for one teeny, tiny second — that not everyone is always able to watch shows live. And for those poor souls, perhaps you could take some pity on them, and avoid posting the juiciest, most cliffhanger-y plot twist from your favorite show on Instagram, or Snapchat, or Facebook. Maybe just for 24 hours, at least?Listen, I'm not a crazy person. I accepted long ago that during and immediately after my favorite TV show, if I haven't watched, I need to stay away from Twitter. It's universally accepted as a place for live conversation about shows, which I often participate in myself, so I know by now that this is the one social media avenue with a huge, permanent DO NOT ENTER sign if you're spoiler-averse like me. (And no, I'm not referring to old shows that you're binge-watching on Netflix. I agree with this infographic we did a couple years ago; there is indeed a statute of limitations on spoilers.)But friends, I have to ask: When did it become socially acceptable to completely ruin the TV experience on Instagram? And Facebook? And Snapchat? I am a major television watcher, and some of TV's biggest moments have been ruined for me within just hours — sometimes minutes! — of an episode going off the air. Thanks to the Internet, I didn't even have 10 minutes to press play on my DVR before I learned of: Rick and Michonne's kiss on The Walking Dead, Holly's death on Power, and the identity of A on Pretty Little Liars (STILL not over that one). And Jon Snow's revival on Game of Thrones, perhaps one of the biggest TV moments in history? Ruined. Instantly, by a huge Instagram meme reading "He's alive!!!!" My icy, Westeros-lovin' heart was broken into a million pieces.