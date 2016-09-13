Dear Internet: Please Stop With The TV Spoilers

Pretty much, says Jennifer Flanz, executive producer at The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. In her opinion, we all just need to accept that it's virtually impossible to not have your favorite show spoiled. "Almost every moment of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and the very short-lived Bachelor Pad has been spoiled for me," Flanz says. "At this point there is no way to stop that train, so I embrace it. I really think most good/bad/fun TV is still good/bad/fun, regardless of whether or not you know how it's going to end."



While I respectfully disagree with Flanz — I stand by my right to have the same gasp-inducing moments as the rest of the world, even if I have to watch a show an hour late! — I do think she has a point. I mean, I still got goosebumps during Jon Snow's magical revival scene, even knowing that it was coming. And yes, I continue to tune in to Pretty Little Liars weekly, despite the fact that the identity of the multiple iterations of A is often ruined for me by Instagram.



Still, here is my plea for the world for Fall 2016 television: Can we try our best to keep major spoilers to Twitter? Or make them a little more vague on Instagram and Snapchat? I know that it's far too late to stage a protest for a completely spoiler-free world, but a little consideration for your fellow viewer would be greatly appreciated. And at the very, very least people, I would like to remind you: A little SPOILER ALERT! never hurt nobody.