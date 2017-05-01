Billie Lourd & Taylor Lautner Are Living Their Best Lives At Stagecoach

Bille Lourd and Taylor Lautner have been living it up at Stagecoach Music Festival, the biggest country music festival in the world. The couple posted photos to their respective Instagram accounts form the Empire Polo Club — the same location as Coachella — this past weekend, showing that they have mastered laid back, country-inspired style.
In one photo posted by Lourd, they can be seen reclining on couch with swag.
The Scream Queens co-stars played on-screen love interests before they debuted their relationship to the public at the end of 2016 with a little help from their co-star Keke Palmer, who Snapchatted the couple kissing on the dance floor of the show's wrap party. While Lourd and Lautner have not publicly commented on the nature of their relationship, one scroll through either of their Instagram accounts and it's plain to see that the two are inseparable. They went on a trip together to Cabo shortly after the New Year. "Baelor," their couple name as given by Lourd herself, also vacationed in the Caribbean this past February.
Lautner has been a source of consistent support for Lourd since the passing of her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds last year. In one post to Instagram, he gave a heartfelt shoutout to the 24-year-old actress saying, "This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. ❤️, me."
During the weekend, Taylor Lautner posted a Boomerang to his Instagram with the caption, "Droppin into #stagecoach like.."
But seriously, could they be any cuter? In Lourd's caption, she claims that they're #justtryingtofitin – looks like they got it covered.
Fans were quick to comment on the photos with comments like, "So cute" and "y'all are couple goals."
