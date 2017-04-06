Vacation season is nearly upon us and you know what that means. Though we may for the time being remain chained to our desks, far from the sandy beaches of Aruba, Bali, or whatever other spot is hot this year, the celebs are vacationing for us. Thank god for the celebs, you know?
The first couple in the spotlight is Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner. They opted for a controversial vacation type that will be popular among younger readers: The one with actual adults. That's right, Lourd and Lautner accompanied Lourd's stepfather Bruce Bozzi and birth father Bryan Lourd on a tropical vacation that is seriously #goals.
(If you don't know, Bozzi and Lourd married last year. Lourd was in a years-long relationship with Carrie Fisher, Lourd's late mother, before leaving her in the early 1990s for another man.)
"The family that masks together lasts together!" Bozzi captioned his snap.
Lautner also got in on the Instagram game, posting this picture of himself and Lourd.
"This tree is 360 years old," he wrote. "It could be my great great great great grandma. Instead it's just a very old tree."
Lourd was the least descriptive of the trio, but her picture was the simplest and perhaps the most evocative.
The sunset is a vacation classic, and one that signals the end of this episode of #CoupleVacationGoals. We hope you had a pleasant flight.
