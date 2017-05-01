Odds are, the only actress you immediately recognized in 13 Reasons Why was Kate Walsh, the Grey's Anatomy star who played Hannah Baker’s mother. We bet you didn’t even catch Keiko Agena, the formerly Lane Kim of the Gilmore Girls, as Hannah’s communications teacher.
The Netflix drama introduced many fresh faces to fill its high school hallways. For many of its stars, 13 Reasons Why is the first significant credit on their IMDb page. Given the show’s success, it’s likely that many a-career will be launched from these Netflix shores.
As of now, a second season of 13 Reasons Why is but a rumor. Though the show may or may not go on, the kids' careers certainly will. Here's where you can see the stars of 13 Reasons Why in the interim between seasons. Welcome, kids, to your future in Hollywood.
