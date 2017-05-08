Schachtschneider's work isn't just conceptual (though you can catch the whole "Vivorium" video at the top of this piece); she also teaches at Parsons and at Genspace, challenging students to incorporate sustainable practices into the design process, like her studies dying silk with bioengineered pigments. "In light of the current political atmosphere, it's really important to stay passionate, especially as a woman within the biotech design arena," she summarizes. "My goal is to focus on what I'm doing, to be intelligent about it, to inspire more people around me to want to see the idea grow—that's really all I can do."