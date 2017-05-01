We never really feel like the spring season has officially started until something very important happens: Justin Timberlake's face starts appearing on all our social media feeds declaring, with gusto, "It's gonna be me." This May meme is a true sign that the season has turned.
A few other things happen every May like clockwork. Festival season begins, whether you like it or not. The year's first blockbusters make their loud, blustery entrances into movie theaters. And Netflix releases some of its greatest hits (Master of None, House of Cards, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt are all returning this month).
So put on your best fringe shorts, start reserving your opening-night movie tickets now, and plan your Netflix binge-club gatherings accordingly. It's gonna be May.