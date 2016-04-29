There are certain memes that are inescapable. The excited "ermahgerd" girl. The shady "none of my business meme" with Kermit. And the yearly "It's Gonna Be May" meme, featuring none other than *NSYNC alumnus Justin Timberlake.
The meme has its origins in Timberlake's misheard line from "It's Gonna Be Me." Someone simply exchanged the "me" for "May" and we now have a viral meme dedicated to welcoming the month of May.
Here is the famous meme — surely, you recognize it. Timberlake does.
And now, here is Timberlake's post from earlier today, April 29. He's ready to join the fun, even if he is a few years late to the meme game.
Now, he hasn't personally made a meme himself, but we fully expect him to now, because he totally is allowed to meme himself.
In fact, we've gathered some inspiration for his debut "It's Gonna Be May" meme.
@jtimberlake We've got this one on lock. Check it out: https://t.co/2PUJcUNArC pic.twitter.com/t7is4agQpv— GIPHY (@giphy) April 29, 2016
We're ready whenever you are, JT. You've got one day. In the meantime, keep up the jokes.
@jtimberlake you might've just had the best tweet in April 2016— Chris Melberger (@chrismelberger) April 29, 2016
