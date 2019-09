Here's Where You Can Buy Michelle Obama's Dress & Be A Little Bit More Like Her

In her first public appearance at the American Institute of Architects conference in Orlando, Florida since exiting the White House in January, she wore a Lafayette 148 dress. The Celia dress is a continuance of Obama’s signature fashion style: bare arms, a color blocked design, and an air of regality. Despite the fact that the former first family will be rolling in dough if they continue booking speaking engagements, Obama’s appearance in a dress that costs $548 (still pricey for many Americans, but not insanely out of reach) sent a message. That message being: she’ll continue to be just as sophisticated as a private citizen as she was as a public servant. Presidencies may end, but style is forever.