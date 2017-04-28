Silly Putty Is Making A Comeback In Beauty Product Form

Every 90s kid craves a throwback every once in awhile. Lately, trends like hair crimpers and moody brown lipstick have been making their ways back into our beauty bags, but the best, as we've learned, is yet to come. Remember that wacky stretchy putty from the dollar store? You’d spend days on end playing molding it into your favorite cartoon characters and popping air bubbles. (Don't even get us started on its magical ability to pick up text from newspapers — or was that just us who did that?) Name brand Silly Putty has been around forever and now it's making a comeback... as a highlighter.
New for spring, the texture of Stila's Heaven Hue Highlighter is unlike the liquid or powder formulas you see on the market. Instead, these contain a squishy consistency that melts into the skin, and comes in three shades with buildable intensity: lavender, peachy pink, and bronze. Each of the colors look and feels eerily similar to Silly Putty — and just like the old-school toy, we want to play with it for hours. But don't just take our word for it, watch YouTube beauty vlogger Laura Lee show you what we mean:
According to Bustle, it’s Lee who coined the term "putty highlighter." (And people seem to agree; her video has garnered more than half a million views.) The highlighter also has a fan base of its own, with 4.7 out of 5 stars on Ulta Beauty. One reviewer raves, “I absolutely love it. Totally worth it. I had to stand out in the rain for 15 minutes, and it didn't come off at all.”
Makeup with a side of nostalgia? It doesn't get much better than that.
