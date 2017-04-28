Silly Putty Is Making A Comeback In Beauty Product Form

Every 90s kid craves aevery once in awhile. Lately, trends like hair crimpers and moody brown lipstick have been making their ways back into our beauty bags, but the best, as we've learned, is yet to come. Remember that wacky stretchy putty from the dollar store? You’d spend days on end playing molding it into your favorite cartoon characters and popping air bubbles. (Don't even get us started on its magical ability to pick up text from newspapers — or was that just us who did that?) Name brand Silly Putty has been around forever and now it's making a comeback... as a highlighter.