The weird reality that is 2017 just keeps on going, because Megyn Kelly was spotted on the set of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The host, who recently moved to NBC, will debut her first show on the network in June, and apparently the Kardashian-Jenner family is a big part of the first episode.
TMZ reports that the 46-year-old visited the set in Los Angeles to film a long interview with the family, minus Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner. Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall, and Kris, however, were all on board, as well as Ryan Seacrest, who first created and currently produces the show.
What they talked about? That's anyone's guess. While Kelly's past beat was political, the Kardashians don't often have much to say in that area. It's more likely that the family stuck to what they've discussed in recent press interviews, like their thoughts on Caitlyn Jenner's memoir and the details of Kim's Paris robbery.
"I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me," Kim told Ellen DeGeneres about the incident. "I don’t want to start crying, but I feel like that was so meant to happen to me. Like, I’m such a different person. I just don't want to start crying anymore. It was meant to happen to me. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.”
"It’s still Kendall and Kylie’s dad so I wanna be respectful, but I just feel like there’s no need for a book," she revealed.
Kelly's set visit also coincided with the family celebrating 10 years of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. A gaggle of the Kardashian-Jenners gathered in the studio to eat cake and drink rosé in honor of the milestone, so perhaps their interview with the NBC host will also reflect on that.
Honestly, nothing would surprise me at this point. All will be revealed in June.
