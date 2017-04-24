This Is When Megyn Kelly Will Make Her NBC Debut

It's official: Megyn Kelly's new NBC show will officially start airing in June. The former Fox News host created a stir when she decided to leave her former network in pursuit of two new hosting gigs over on NBC. Now, Variety reports that Kelly will "try her hand" on Sundays starting in June so NBC can test the audience reaction during the summers, a time which tends to see a dip in viewership.
The new Sunday program, produced by David Corvo and Liz Cole, will feature Kelly at the helm of a group of reporters, as well as contributions from Kate Snow.
Kelly announced the switch to NBC in early 2017. The longtime host of The Kelly File on Fox took to Facebook to confirm news of her departure.
"Over a dozen years ago I started at Fox News in a job that would change my life," she wrote. "Now, I have decided to end my time at FNC, incredibly enriched for the experiences I've had. I have agreed to join NBC News, where I will be launching a new daytime show Monday through Friday, along with a Sunday evening news magazine program. I will also participate in NBC's breaking news coverage and its political and special events coverage."
She also took the opportunity to thank the network, as well as Rupert, Lachlan, and James Murdoch. After Kelly confirmed the news, Rupert released the following statement:
"We thank Megyn Kelly for her 12 years of contributions to Fox News," he said. "We hope she enjoys tremendous success in her career and wish her and her family all the best."
As far as her daytime show is concerned, the network still hasn't released any concrete details. It's possible it could be part of the Today show, which airs between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., with Variety speculating that her morning show would take place at either 9 a.m. or 10 a.m.
All that's left to do is wait and see how Kelly fares this summer.
