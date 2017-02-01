Another day, another daytime TV shakeup. Entertainment Weekly reports that Tamron Hall has left both NBC and MSNBC, ending the journalist's 10-year career at the network. The move, of course, also marks the end of her co-hosting the third hour of the Today show with Al Roker. That gig was reportedly set to end anyway: According to reports, Megyn Kelly's morning show is set to take over next fall following the former Fox News host's move to NBC. Fans are furious that Hall will essentially be replaced by Kelly, and definitely did not keep their feelings about it quiet. While we do not have a reason for Hall's departure, she released this statement regarding the end of her time at NBC: “The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.” Hall may be handling her exit with grace, but her fans are royally pissed. Twitter users are calling out NBC, claiming that Kelly — a controversial conservative figure, to say the least — "stole" Hall's job. It's more than just Hall's exit that is upsetting fans: many believe that Kelly doesn't deserve a place on the network in the first place, due to her controversial comments on Fox News.
While @maddow & white "lib" NBC staff enthusiastically welcome Megyn Kelly 4 stealing Tamron Hall's job, here're some of her racist moments pic.twitter.com/oQVdq28RPL— T. Fisher King (@T_FisherKing) February 1, 2017
Dear @TODAYshow if u replace Al Roker & Tamron Hall w Megyn Kelly, I, like many others, will drop entire show & watch Good Morning America— Matt (@FilmFan_001) January 28, 2017
This is legit sad. Tamron Hall was one of the best reporters at NBC, and certainly better than noted Santa Claus truther Megyn Kelly.— Miles E. Johnson (@BlackAndOutside) February 1, 2017
Ugh. https://t.co/qnJuXhb7VI
Tamron Hall is one of the very few reason I even watched @TODAYshow. Welp, that was that. I cannot and will not tolerate Megyn Kelly— space cat félicette (@felicianista) February 1, 2017
U replace Tamron hall who has the top rated morning show for racist peckerwood Megyn Kelly pic.twitter.com/TgdlSpEBsg— brandon humble (@playb0y52) February 1, 2017
According to People, Hall was offered a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract to stay with NBC, but declined. NBC News released this statement regarding Hall's exit: “Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at Today and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay... We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.” Hall has yet to give a real answer about why she chose to part ways with NBC, but whether or not Kelly's hiring is actually to blame, Hall's fans aren't too eager to see the newcomer on the third hour.
