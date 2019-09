Another day, another daytime TV shakeup. Entertainment Weekly reports that Tamron Hall has left both NBC and MSNBC, ending the journalist's 10-year career at the network. The move, of course, also marks the end of her co-hosting the third hour of the Today show with Al Roker. That gig was reportedly set to end anyway: According to reports, Megyn Kelly's morning show is set to take over next fall following the former Fox News host's move to NBC. Fans are furious that Hall will essentially be replaced by Kelly, and definitely did not keep their feelings about it quiet. While we do not have a reason for Hall's departure, she released this statement regarding the end of her time at NBC: “The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.” Hall may be handling her exit with grace, but her fans are royally pissed. Twitter users are calling out NBC, claiming that Kelly — a controversial conservative figure, to say the least — "stole" Hall's job. It's more than just Hall's exit that is upsetting fans: many believe that Kelly doesn't deserve a place on the network in the first place, due to her controversial comments on Fox News.