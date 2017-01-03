Rupert Murdoch has released a statement in response to the news of Megyn Kelly's departure from Fox News. The statement reads: "We thank Megyn Kelly for her 12 years of contributions to Fox News. We hope she enjoys tremendous success in her career and wish her and her family all the best.” Kelly will remain as the host of The Kelly File through Friday, January 6. This story was updated on January 3, 2017 at 3:15p.m. Kelly released a statement on Facebook Tuesday confirming reports she's moving to NBC. The former Fox News employee will host a daytime talk show Monday through Friday as well as a Sunday night news show. "Over a dozen years ago I started at Fox News in a job that would change my life. Now, I have decided to end my time at FNC, incredibly enriched for the experiences I've had. I have agreed to join NBC News, where I will be launching a new daytime show Monday through Friday, along with a Sunday evening news magazine program. I will also participate in NBC's breaking news coverage and its political and special events coverage. "While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge. I remain deeply grateful to Fox News, to Rupert, Lachlan and James Murdoch, and especially to all of the FNC viewers, who have taught me so much about what really matters. More to come soon. Happy New Year, and God bless."
This story was originally published on January 3, 2017 at 1:15p.m.
Megyn Kelly, 46, will be leaving her job for NBC, The New York Times reports. The publication cites "people who were briefed on the negotiations" who wished to remain anonymous. Reportedly, Kelly will have a hefty new role at at NBC. In addition to her own daytime show, Kelly will lead a news show on Sunday nights and participate in regular political programming on the network. Representation for Kelly has yet to respond to request for comment. This type of lateral move seems natural for the Fox News regular, who received quite a bit of press in 2016 for her highly publicized feud with Donald Trump. The Kelly File host did a stint co-hosting Live With Kelly in November of this year, a move that seemed indicative of professional restlessness. The former attorney has been at Fox News for 12 years. According to The Wall Street Journal, Kelly's contract with the network is set to expire in 2017. We will continue to update this developing story.
This story was originally published on January 3, 2017 at 1:15p.m.
Megyn Kelly, 46, will be leaving her job for NBC, The New York Times reports. The publication cites "people who were briefed on the negotiations" who wished to remain anonymous. Reportedly, Kelly will have a hefty new role at at NBC. In addition to her own daytime show, Kelly will lead a news show on Sunday nights and participate in regular political programming on the network. Representation for Kelly has yet to respond to request for comment. This type of lateral move seems natural for the Fox News regular, who received quite a bit of press in 2016 for her highly publicized feud with Donald Trump. The Kelly File host did a stint co-hosting Live With Kelly in November of this year, a move that seemed indicative of professional restlessness. The former attorney has been at Fox News for 12 years. According to The Wall Street Journal, Kelly's contract with the network is set to expire in 2017. We will continue to update this developing story.
Advertisement