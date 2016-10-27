Megyn Kelly Will Co-Host Live With Kelly After The Election

Maybe Live with Kelly producers felt that the show couldn't undergo another name change, because they're bringing another Kelly aboard. That Kelly is Megyn Kelly, who will join the show on November 9, People reports.
That's the day after the election. The co-host post has been vacant since Michael Strahan departed the show in May for Good Morning America, a gig he started in September.
Kelly's star has risen this election cycle following her feud with Donald Trump, and his bullying of her. Old white guys seem to have a yen for Kelly, as she got into another bizarre exchange with Newt Gingrich last night on television. She's said to be seeking more than $20 million in contract talks with Fox News, a testament to her influence in a post-Ailes world. Perhaps this gig will be a leverage point, or at the very least an insurance policy should her contract talks go south.
On said episode, the Kellys will be joined by Naomi Watts and actor Michael Ealy.
