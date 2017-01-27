Variety reported Friday that NBC will air Megyn Kelly's news show during a Today hour. Kelly will become part of NBC News in May, and the show will premiere in the fall. The network is considering scheduling the talk show for 9:00 or 10:00 a.m. The former slot has "long been a trouble spot for the franchise," a source told Variety. Billy Bush's segment took place in that time frame before he was removed over a tape of him discussing women with President Donald Trump on Access Hollywood. Kelly gained fame during her ongoing feud with Trump, whose notorious "blood coming out of her wherever" comment was directed toward her. She announced on January 3rd that she was hosting an NBC talk show during the day on weekdays and on Sunday night. She left her job as Fox News anchor before taking the new position. We've reached out to Kelly's representative and NBC but have yet to hear back.
