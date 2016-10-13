A leaked video of Donald Trump making sexist comments on the Access Hollywood set has worsened many people's opinions of the presidential candidate. But it's also affected the public's view of Billy Bush, the reporter who was speaking with him.
The Hollywood Reporter and CNN Money report that Bush and NBC are negotiating his exit from The Today Show, where he served as a co-host.
NBC hasn't confirmed this, but we now have one clue that it could be true.
On Monday, Decider Editor-in-Chief Mark Graham tweeted a photo of a Today Show digital billboard without Bush on it.
The Hollywood Reporter and CNN Money report that Bush and NBC are negotiating his exit from The Today Show, where he served as a co-host.
NBC hasn't confirmed this, but we now have one clue that it could be true.
On Monday, Decider Editor-in-Chief Mark Graham tweeted a photo of a Today Show digital billboard without Bush on it.
Billy Bush already wiped off the digital billboards outside of 30 ROCK. pic.twitter.com/WTa07OZ2us— Mark Graham (@unclegrambo) October 11, 2016
During their conversation, when Trump said he could "do anything" with women, Bush responded, "whatever you want." He also used phrases including "the Donald has scored" and "Get out of the way honey. Oh that's good legs."
Today producer Noah Oppenheim said in an email to the show's staff that NBC was suspending Bush while determining his future with the show. "Let me be clear — there is simply no excuse for Billy's language and behavior on that tape," the email read.
Today producer Noah Oppenheim said in an email to the show's staff that NBC was suspending Bush while determining his future with the show. "Let me be clear — there is simply no excuse for Billy's language and behavior on that tape," the email read.
Advertisement