Billy Bush will reportedly not be returning to the Today show tomorrow or anytime soon.
After a 2005 tape surfaced on Friday of Donald Trump making disturbing sexual comments while Bush joined in, the former Access Hollywood host was suspended from The Today Show "pending further review."
"Let me be clear — there is simply no excuse for Billy's language and behavior on that tape," Noah Oppenheim, Today producer, said in a staff memo leaked to Politico. "NBC has decided to suspend Billy, pending further review of this matter."
But, CNN Money reported that sources are claiming Bush will "never be on the show again."
Bush, apologized for his role in the tape on Friday. “Obviously I’m embarrassed and ashamed. It’s no excuse," he wrote. "But this happened 11 years ago — I was younger, less mature, and acted foolishly in playing along. I’m very sorry.”
But, it likely didn't help things that on Sunday night John Oliver went after Bush for being Trump's "hug pimp" on his show Last Week Tonight. Even running a montage of Bush's other "creepy" interviews and the host's bromance with the Donald.
Variety reported that Carson Daly will be filling in during the 9 a.m. hour of Today on Tuesday with Tamron Hall. There is no word whether Daly will continue to fill-in during Bush's review, which as the trade magazine points out, NBC has not elaborated upon.
Of course, many find the fact that Bush may be fired over the tape rather interesting. "He's suspended or perhaps fired for what he said," CNN media analyst Bill Carter said on Monday. "The other guy's running, still, to be the head of the free world."
It was a similar sentiment many shared on Twitter.
"It's kind of amazing," one Twitter user wrote, "that Billy Bush's career is probably over and Trump is still a candidate for the presidency."
It's kind of amazing that Billy Bush's career is probably over and Trump is still a candidate for the presidency.— Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) October 10, 2016
I want u all to think about this tonight. Billy Bush is being suspended by "Today," yet the GOP nominee is still allowed to run our country— Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 10, 2016
Billy Bush: unfit to host NBC’s Today Show.— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) October 10, 2016
Donald Trump: fit to run the United States of America.
Billy Bush suspended. Donald Trump permitted to participate in debate for PRESIDENT OF THE GODDAMNED UNITED STATES.— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 10, 2016
So Billy Bush was suspended from @TheTodayShow &we may nominate the other guy on the tape to run the free world. AM I IN THE TWILIGHT ZONE?!— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) October 10, 2016
LOL at the idea that we can't have one of the guys from that tape host the Today show, but the other guy is totally cool to run our country.— David Cho (@davidcho) October 10, 2016
