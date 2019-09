Billy Bush will reportedly not be returning to the Today show tomorrow or anytime soon.After a 2005 tape surfaced on Friday of Donald Trump making disturbing sexual comments while Bush joined in, the former Access Hollywood host was suspended from The Today Show "pending further review.""Let me be clear — there is simply no excuse for Billy's language and behavior on that tape," Noah Oppenheim, Today producer, said in a staff memo leaked to Politico. "NBC has decided to suspend Billy, pending further review of this matter."But, CNN Money reported that sources are claiming Bush will "never be on the show again."Bush, apologized for his role in the tape on Friday. “Obviously I’m embarrassed and ashamed. It’s no excuse," he wrote. "But this happened 11 years ago — I was younger, less mature, and acted foolishly in playing along. I’m very sorry.”But, it likely didn't help things that on Sunday night John Oliver went after Bush for being Trump's "hug pimp" on his show Last Week Tonight. Even running a montage of Bush's other "creepy" interviews and the host's bromance with the Donald.