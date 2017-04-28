Story from US News

Trump Thought Being President "Would Be Easier"

Andrea González-Ramírez
Photo: Greg E. Mathieson Sr/MAI/REX/Shutterstock.
Saturday will mark President Trump's 100th day in office, and it's been a contentious couple of months, to say the least. There've been protests against his policies all over the country, Congress and the courts have halted some of his cornerstone plans, and he can't seem to shake off suspicions of a connection to Russia. That's not to say there haven't been some victories for Trump, too, in areas like the Supreme Court.
But if there's one thing Trump has learned during his short time in the White House, it's that his gig leading the United States is more difficult than he anticipated.
"I loved my previous life. I had so many things going," he told Reuters in an exclusive interview about his first months in office. "Actually, this is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier."
As expected, as soon as the interview was posted online, Twitter exploded with reactions. First, people were bewildered that the president would even have thought such a thing.
The second reaction was a resounding, "Well, DUH." Isn't it a little obvious that being president would inevitably be hard?
Others seriously questioned how easy the president had it while head of the Trump Organization. After all, he's been taking frequent trips to Mar-A-Lago, his private club in Florida, and has actually taken a lot of days off from being president.
There were other parts of the interview that also stood out to some Twitter users. For example, Trump said: "I like to drive. I can't drive any more."
However, New York Times reporter Maggie Habberman, whose been covering the Trump administration closely, pointed out that the president hasn't driven himself for a long time now.
There was at least one "extreme same" reaction. (Come on, we all know that transitioning into adulthood can be hard.)
And of course, there were people who said they also preferred Trump's old life.
It's unclear what made President Trump believe being the head of state of a country with over 321 million people and the de-facto "leader of the free world" would be in any way easier than leading his eponymous organization. However, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he is still grasping the magnitude of his job. This is, after all, the same man who said: "Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated."
