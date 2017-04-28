LISTEN: Trump talks to @Reuters about missing his old life and how he thought his new job would be easier. https://t.co/pwklqp8H5H pic.twitter.com/E5A11ucFb2— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) April 28, 2017
Trump thought the hardest job on Earth would be easier and less work than being a reality TV host. Oh. My. God. pic.twitter.com/CWehh408BX— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) April 28, 2017
I am dumbfounded on how Trump honestly believed that the presidency would be easier than "firing" people on live television. ?— Emily King (@EmliiK) April 28, 2017
donald trump says he "thought being president would be easier" pic.twitter.com/C7snx65kpD— not kayla (@constoullations) April 28, 2017
Trump: "I thought the job would be easier." pic.twitter.com/NXPzyRPJRk— North Easton (@WestonAbney) April 28, 2017
He's already taken nine vacations in three months.— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) April 28, 2017
How fuckin easy was his job before? https://t.co/rKDt7Kpgrt
Potus says he misses driving in Reuters intvu. Trump has not driven himself in many years. https://t.co/RpZM5MWG7c— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 28, 2017
donald trump moaning about being president because it's too much work and he misses his old life is me x— karis x (@karisnatalie) April 28, 2017
I agree with Trump. I liked my old life better, before he became president.— Mike Signorile (@MSignorile) April 28, 2017
RT if you wouldn't mind if Trump returned to his old life. https://t.co/10sXlQz3JR— Simar (@sahluwal) April 28, 2017
Trump misses his old life...we do too, man, we do too.— Oscar Gala Grano (@oscargala) April 28, 2017