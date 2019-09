Fans Of The Simpsons Will Love This New Beauty Collection

Unfortunately, unlike the TV show that's syndicated pretty much everywhere, you can't expect to find these products as easily. In fact, they are only being sold officially in Korea (d'oh!), although you can scoop 'em up on select eBay and Amazon shops, at your own risk. Given the fact that the going rate for each item is less than 20 bucks, the risk might save you a hell of a lot of dough on a plane ticket. Then again, if The Simpsons taught us anything, it's that good things happen when you follow your gut.