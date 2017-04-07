Korean brand, The Face Shop, has collaborated with the multinational conglomerate to create a face mask collection around our favorite nostalgic characters, and the inner children in all of us are squealing with joy. Who doesn't want flushed skin like Snow White or an oceans-worth of hydration like Ariel? The products have been out for a few months — though they still aren't available at the brand's U.S. store — but the novelty hasn't worn off. Adorable packaging aside, there's another reason to get in on the action: You can buy two masks for just $8 on Amazon. We're sold.