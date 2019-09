Just a few days after we found out that Disney face masks were officially happening, the fairytale got even better: The Face Shop is actually creating an entire line of Disney cosmetics, including Monsters Inc. and Winnie the Pooh cushion compacts, Daisy Duck primer , Donald Duck and Daisy correcting concealers (because why not?), and plenty more. Unfortunately, there's no brick-and-mortar store here in the U.S. to scoop the latest launches, but hopefully one will come before our patience runs out. Until then, you can shop the K-beauty line at your own risk on Amazon; we are currently investigating the validity of that specific retailer.