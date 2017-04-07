Update: Just a few days after we found out that Disney face masks were officially happening, the fairytale got even better: The Face Shop is actually creating an entire line of Disney cosmetics, including Monsters Inc. and Winnie the Pooh cushion compacts, Daisy Duck primer, Donald Duck and Daisy correcting concealers (because why not?), and plenty more. Unfortunately, there's no brick-and-mortar store here in the U.S. to scoop the latest launches, but hopefully one will come before our patience runs out. Until then, you can shop the K-beauty line at your own risk on Amazon; we are currently investigating the validity of that specific retailer.
This story was originally published on April 7, 2017.
There's something about movie-themed beauty products that makes them inherently amazing. (After all, we're still not finished fan-girling over Storybook Cosmetic's Harry Potter-themed makeup brushes and Tony Moly's Pokémon sheet masks.) The newest installment, however, might be our favorite yet. Because it involves perhaps the most recognizable name in all things animation: Disney.
Korean brand, The Face Shop, has collaborated with the multinational conglomerate to create a face mask collection around our favorite nostalgic characters, and the inner children in all of us are squealing with joy. Who doesn't want flushed skin like Snow White or an oceans-worth of hydration like Ariel? The products have been out for a few months — though they still aren't available at the brand's U.S. store — but the novelty hasn't worn off. Adorable packaging aside, there's another reason to get in on the action: You can buy two masks for just $8 on Amazon. We're sold.
