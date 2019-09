Seth Rogen Is In Hot Water Over His Latest Prank

If you know Questlove, you know he doesn’t go anywhere without his Afro pick. It’s become his signature look — even if he says he didn’t intend it to be . And now that it is, he has buckets full of them. The Roots drummer and DJ told The New York Times , “When I started on the Tonight Show, they ordered me 4,000 Afro picks. I give some to fans and people steal them, so now I’m down to about 2,000.” The latest person to rob Questlove? Seth Rogen — and he’s not shy about it.