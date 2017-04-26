It'll be a little baby girl for Married at First Sight stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, People reports. The couple, who were married in 2014 after meeting on the Lifetime reality show, will welcome their daughter in August.
It's the second pregnancy for Otis, who also appeared on Ben Flajnik's season of The Bachelor and the Bachelor Pad spinoff. The 30-year-old reality star had a miscarriage last July when she was 17 weeks into her pregnancy with a son she and Hehner named Jonathan Edward. In February she and 33-year-old Hehner announced on Instagram that they are expecting a "rainbow baby," a term referring to pregnancies that follow a miscarriage.
The expectant parents hosted a gender reveal party which was featured on their YouTube show, Married Life, last night.
“I was so shocked!” Otis told People of learning that she's having a daughter. “I was pretty certain it was another boy. If you follow the old wives’ tales, I had no symptoms of [having a] girl.
"I’ve always wanted to have that mother-daughter relationship that I kind of missed out on with my mom,” she added. “I secretly hoped to be a mommy to a little girl and to have a little mini me.”
Otis also took to Instagram to share a photo from her party and express her joy at her baby news.
"It's a GIRL," she wrote. "Thank you @people for helping us celebrate our sweet rainbow baby. We are so thankful for this sweet, sweet baby GIRL rolling around happily inside me. Her big brother, Johnathan, has been watching over her and keeping her safe. We love them both more than words could ever express."
"I'm going to be a daddy to a baby GIRL!!!" Hehner added in his own Instagram post. "I'm bracing myself for lots of tutus and bows! Couldn't be HAPPIER!!!"
