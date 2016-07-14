Though gossiping about celebrity pregnancy is a popular pastime, the topic of miscarriage is all too often treated as taboo. Reality star Jamie Otis broke this silence Thursday in a blog post about her own experience with pregnancy loss, People reported.
You might've seen Otis on Ben Flajnik's season of The Bachelor. After that, she met her husband Doug Hehner on Married at First Sight, a reality show that uses DNA testing and other science to match contestants. And it seems to have worked for pair: They've been married for two years and have started to plan a family.
During her pregnancy, Otis noticed abnormal bleeding, so she saw a doctor, who said the fetus didn't have enough amniotic fluid. “Needless to say, we didn’t want to believe in that prognosis," she wrote on her blog. "[With the doctor's guidance] we decided I would go on bed rest, drink lots of coconut water and even more regular spring water, and fight for our baby.”
Sadly, they lost that fight, and the pregnancy ended at 17 weeks. "My heart hurts so bad. Losing our baby has been the most terrible experience. I wish no one would ever have to endure this,” she wrote.
I was always so excited for Doctor visits because it meant I could see my little baby bouncing inside me. This was one of our last visits. I wrote a blog about losing our baby (link in bio above). My heart hurts so bad, but I cannot tell you how much it means to me to see all the love & support from you all. Thank you all so much. 💔 #babyHehner #LoveYou #OurAngel
