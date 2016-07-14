I was always so excited for Doctor visits because it meant I could see my little baby bouncing inside me. This was one of our last visits. I wrote a blog about losing our baby (link in bio above). My heart hurts so bad, but I cannot tell you how much it means to me to see all the love & support from you all. Thank you all so much. 💔 #babyHehner #LoveYou #OurAngel

