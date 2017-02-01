Reality Star Couple Announce They’re Having A “Rainbow Baby” Months After Miscarriage

Reality stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, who wed after meeting on Married at First Sight, are celebrating some happy news at last. Last summer, Otis shared that she had suffered a miscarriage at 17 weeks. They later named their son Johnathan Edward. Yesterday, the couple announced that they are pregnant once again. The pregnancy announcement sees Otis showing off her belly, which has been painted with a rainbow and a pair of little footprints to signify that she's expecting a "rainbow baby." That term is often used to describe a baby born after its parents have suffered a previous miscarriage.
We are PREGNANT!!! Our sweet Baby Hehner is due this August. Of course I share so much more about our little #rainbowbaby with you all on my blog. (Jamie Otis.com/all-things-Jamie ) @people put the sweetest tribute together for our first born son - Johnathan. We love him so much and are so happy to know he's looking down from Heaven taking care of his little sister/brother. ❤️ Thank you @people, for honoring our first born while we celebrate this amazing miracle.? Link in bio. #pregnant #preggers #overjoyed #babylove PS forgive me for my unbuttoned jeans. I'm at that awkward stage where I don't quite fill out maternity jeans but I definitely don't fit in my regular clothes. ????? #sohappy
"We are PREGNANT!!!" Otis shared on Instagram. "Our sweet Baby Hehner is due this August." She also referenced Johnathan and his role in their lives. "We love him so much and are so happy to know he's looking down from heaven taking care of his little sister/brother." She and Hehner also opened up to People about the pregnancy. “Doug and I have been praying and not so patiently waiting to have our rainbow baby since we lost our first-born, Johnathan Edward, in July 2016,” Otis told the magazine. “We are feeling so blessed and truly thankful for this little miracle growing inside of me. Being a mother has been a long-awaited dream of mine. It goes without saying that Doug is going to be the best daddy ever. We cannot wait to meet Baby Hehner this coming summer!” An unnamed source told People that Otis wanted to "empower women" by not letting her past miscarriage prevent her from celebrating her pregnancy early on. Some critics may not agree with that decision, but it's important to recognize that every woman has the right to share, or not share, their news in the way that feels most comfortable to them.
