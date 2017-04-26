Apartment Therapy is a constant fixture on our web browser tabs — it's where we go for DIY tips, organizational advice, and a hefty dose of home envy. If you love the design hub as much as we do, there's a big reason to celebrate: In collaboration with Cloth & Co., the site is releasing a line of furniture inspired by its readers' favorite home trends.
The capsule collection — launched on April 22 — features accent chairs, cushions, and couches upholstered in 26 different types of fabric. Using search data obtained from the site, the partnering brands were able to deduce the most in-demand colors, prints, and silhouettes.
While the patterns were created using innovative printing technologies, the rest of the designs took cues from the classics: There are pieces like chaise longues and slipper chairs that will turn your living room into a glam but modern lounge area.
Click through the slides for our favorite items from the batch, and head over here to see the rest of the collection, exclusively sold through Amazon Home for the next three months.