Jason Biggs & Jenny Mollen Announce New Baby's Sex In Hilarious Instagram

While Jason Biggs won't be returning to Orange is the New Black anytime soon, he and his wife will be starting the glorious process of parenthood all over again. As you know, Biggs and Jenny Mollen are having a baby. The couple announced their pregnancy in a hilarious April 5 Instagram. Now, they're back with news: Biggs and Mollen will be having a boy.
Mollen announced the pregnancy on her Instagram, quoting Beyoncé for the post. Well, fake-quoting Beyoncé at least.
"To quote Beyoncé, 'I have two penises' (not twins. Just mine and the one inside me,)" Mollen wrote.
Advertisement
While her Instagram wasn't as iconic as Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement (what is?) it is pretty tasteful. You know, considering.
Since the announcement, Mollen's been busy. She apparently sustained some type of leg injury.
Jason Biggs has, too. He posted this video from their van to his Instagram. Apparently it's quite a hit with their son, Sid.
Related Video:
Advertisement