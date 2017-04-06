Right now, you're thinking, "Wait a minute, Jason Biggs isn't the star of Orange is the New Black. In fact, he's commonly accepted as the worst part of the early show." And while it's true that Biggs hasn't been on the show for a while, that's not his fault. He's not on the show, really, because his character was always a step outside the show.
"Larry is not a woman or in prison," Biggs told HuffPost Live. "But, the good news is with a show like that, there's always the possibility that he could come back. And, I would go back in a heartbeat."
That's the equanimity of a star right there. Larry was always the beating heart, the last linkage between Piper and the outside world. Biggs was given a thankless role and performed about as well as anyone could.
Now where were we? Oh, right. Biggs and his legit hilarious wife Jenny Mollen are having another baby.
The couple announced their pregnancy as only they could, with a kind of gross but ultimately anodyne joke about how babies are made.
You know how they know it's sexy time? They're both wearing watches. That's why I fill my bedroom with literally hundreds of functioning clocks. Sure, the noise is deafening and lots of visitors consider it "serial killer behavior," but it's all worth it so you always know what time it is.
Mollen and Biggs are committed parents. When they had their first child, the three-year-old Sid, their priorities completely changed.
They demonstrate that commitment by to lying to their son, which is exactly what they should be doing.
