"When you have to close a clinic, you have to sell the building or break your lease, doctors and staff have to get other jobs, you have to sell the equipment and instruments, and you have to surrender your pharmacy license, lab license, license from the health department," Amy Hagstrom Miller , owner of Whole Woman’s Health and lead plaintiff in Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt , told The Texas Observer. "All that stuff has to be rebuilt if and when you’re able to reopen."